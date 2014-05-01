Monaco, Mbappé has decided his future: the latest

Kylian Mbappé has attracted the interest of many big clubs around the world but it now seems that he has made up his mind concerning his future. According to Spanish paper Marca, even if Real Madrid are strongly interested in signing him, it seems like Mbappé has told the Monaco management that he wants to stay another season with Monaco in the Ligue 1.



The youngster (born in 1998) has been impressive this campaign for Monaco as he scored 19 goals and added 5 assists in 32 appearances for the French club. He only started in 18 of those games as he has been in terrific form. He still has a lot of room for improvement and this might be the reason why he decided that it would be best for him to keep developping with Monaco. The French team will surely offer him a lot of playing time going forward.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)