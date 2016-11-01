Manchester United are in pole-position to land unsettled Monaco midfielder Fabinho, according to Brazilian sports journal Lance.



The 24-year-old, who has been a long term target for Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho, has hinted that his time in the principality is coming to an end and the smart money is on a summer arrival at Old Trafford.



Mourinho is reportedly ready to off-load big Belgian Marouane Fellaini, will have been encouraged by Fabinho’s comments when he stated that; “My time with Monaco was good but I feel my time here is coming to an end.



I know that the club’s vision is to try to finish second and qualify for the Champions League without counting on big-name players but on young players. I believe I have gone through this process.



I arrived as an unknown, I made my name at the club, won things; but maybe I need a new challenge.”

The Brazilian international has a current deal at Monaco until the summer of 2021.