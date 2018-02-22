Monaco owner denies interest in acquiring AC Milan, the latest
23 March at 20:00Monaco have released a statement concerning their owner Dmitry Rybolovlev's potential interest in AC Milan. Here is what they published on their official website:
" Following rumors about AS Monaco football club in the Media these last days, AS Monaco affirms that there is no current negotiation on the sale of the Club or purchase of AC Milan. The President Dmitry Rybolovlev is happy to develop the Monegasque project since 7 years. AS Monaco points out that the Club was the last one in the League 2 in 2011 and today is the champion of France. The ambition for present and future is intact around young talented players, around modern infrastructures in development but also the ambition to win new trophies. Facts are more important than rumors. The entire club is turned today towards the finale of the League Cup and the fight for the qualification in Champions League".
This is what Vadim Vasilyev (Vice- President and CEO of Monaco) had to say on the matter....
