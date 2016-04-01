Monaco to use French winger as part of a shock move for Arsenal outcast
04 August at 18:00
According to latest reports in the UK, Monaco are ready to make a shock bid for Arsenal play-maker Alexis Sanchez. The 28-year-old Chilean has been the subject of huge speculation of course as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at The Emirates. Having returned to training this week, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has stated that he is prepared to lose the player on a free-transfer next summer rather than sell him in the current window.
Having already declared that he won’t be sold to another Premier League club, Wenger has also received interest from a host of other top European sides and now the current French champions Monaco, who kick-off the new season this evening at home to Toulouse, are ready to test his resolve.
According to The Sun, the club from the principality will use Wenger’s interest in Thomas Lemar to try to strike a deal for Sanchez. Monaco are reluctant to lose another of their star players after already bidding farewell to Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko but would reportedly be prepared to let Lemar leave if they could welcome Sanchez to the club.
