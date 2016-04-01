According to latest reports in the UK, Monaco are ready to make a shock bid for Arsenal play-maker Alexis Sanchez. The 28-year-old Chilean has been the subject of huge speculation of course as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at The Emirates. Having returned to training this week, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has stated that he is prepared to lose the player on a free-transfer next summer rather than sell him in the current window.



Having already declared that he won’t be sold to another Premier League club, Wenger has also received interest from a host of other top European sides and now the current French champions Monaco, who kick-off the new season this evening at home to Toulouse, are ready to test his resolve.

