According to latest reports from France, Monaco players have been told that their star striker Kylian Mbappe will be joining Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The 18-year-old has been one the hottest properties in the current window with the club from the French capital in pole-position to add him to a squad that already contains the world’s most expensive player in Neymar.





The youngster was omitted from the starting line-up that won 4-1 at Dijon on Sunday with boss Leonardo Jardim citing that it was a “club decision”. According to Foot Mercato (via The Mirror) however, the rest of the Monaco squad have now been told that he will not be around for much longer this season and is set to complete a move that could be worth around £130M to the current French champions.

This news comes just 24 hours after reports from Spain suggested that the Mbappe really wanted to join Real Madrid and was using his proposed move to Paris as a smokescreen to force the European champions to up their salary offer to bring him into line with some of the clubs current top earners.