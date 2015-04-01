According to reports out of France, Monaco is still interested in a move for Luciano Vietto. The Atletico Madrid attacker is not high in the pecking order for Simeone and Atletico, and the player has been on and off the radar of a number of clubs this summer. Valencia and Sampdoria were lining up talks for the player, but now Ligue 1 club Monaco look to have slid into the negotiations. After the transfers of Falcao and Carrasco, the clubs have a solid rapport that could help push the deal through. An offer in the range of 18 million EUR is reported.

With the ongoing possibility of Mbappe moving to PSG, Monaco will want to have a plan in action to replace their young phenomenon, and Vietto offers them a youthful and talented attacker should a deal with the Parisian club finally go through. The 23 year old Argentine forward has enjoyed success with Villarreal in La Liga before moving to Atletico, only to be loaned out for more regular playing time last season, spending time on loan with Sevilla.