Monaco president claims Inter can afford to sign Man Utd targets
03 May at 15:35Inter and AC Milan have emerged as possible contenders for Monaco starlets Fabinho and Mendy who are among the most wanted players around Europe. Manchester United have also set sights on both full-backs and the Red Devils are said to be in pole position in race to sign the versatile Brazilian footballer who can play as right-back and centre midfielder.
Inter director of sport Piero Ausilio will personally scout both players during tonight’s Champions League clash between Monaco and Juventus, according to various reports in Italy. Mendy and Fabinho are not the only player’s on Inter’s shortlist as Mbappé and Bernardo Silva are also being monitored by the Serie A giants.
Talking about the future of Mendy and Fabinho, Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev said: “Juventus can afford to sign some of our players, but Inter and AC Milan can do that as well.”
It will be hard, however, to see Fabinho join any Serie A side this summer as offers from Premier League clubs are reported to be bigger than those of Italian clubs. Mendy, however, could be an easier target to sign as he comes cheaper than his Brazilian teammate.
