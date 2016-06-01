Monaco vice-president provides update amid Mbappe exit rumours
05 August at 15:20Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has provided an update on the future of teenage sensation Kylain Mbappe, according to Football.London.
Amid rumours linking the French international to Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona for big bucks, Vasilyev has stated that it’s not all about money and that he wants the club to make the ‘right decision’
Speaking after Monaco’s entertaining 3-2 win over domestic rivals Toulouse yesterday, he said "Contrary to what I saw in the press, it is not simply a matter of money, it’s more complicated than that. The player needs to move in the sports project.
"I would like him to follow. This desire is reflected currently in the sport project, it’s perfectly normal. If you ask me, of course, I’d like him to stay.
"We must make the right decision. Of time, that is all. It is necessary that both parties are in agreement. Not only on the part of the club."
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments