Monaco striker Radamel Falcao did recently say that he might return to playing in la Liga soon. As Don Balon wrote, it seems like Atletico Madrid have made Monaco an offer for the Colombian striker. Diego Simeone and his assistant German Burgos like him a lot and this is why they would like to get him.



The problem? Falcao has seemingly turned the offer down as he is looking for a more attractive offer (but he is happy in France). He has had a bounce back season as he scored 28 goals and added 5 assists in 41 games for the fresh Ligue 1 champions. Falcao and Mbappé performances are the main reason why Monaco won the French league title this season but both players futures are now in doubt. Mbappé is a very hot commodity and Falcao has also attracted the interest of many huge clubs as he proved his worth in this past 2016-2017 season.