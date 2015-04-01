Monaco have rejected Arsenal’s huge €92 million bid for Thomas Lemar, according to the Guardian, and it is likely to have an impact on Alexis Sanchez’s future.

​Lemar has already been the subject of inferior offers from Liverpool, the third one being in the region of 80 million plus Divock Origi.

The Gunners, for their part, have made few signings this summer, worrying fans after they lost to Stoke City and were humbled by Liverpool.

​Lemar has scored 16 Ligue 1 goals over the last two seasons, establishing himself as a very promising winger and one for the future.

Guillem Balague has added that Alexis Sanchez will, therefore, be staying at the Emirates:

“As it stands, Arsenal pull out of Lemar negotiations. So Alexis, much to his pain, stays.”

This despite Manchester City’s interest, as well as the numerous incidents that have driven a wedge between Alexis and the Emirates side.