Monaco reject Man Utd’s € 85 million bid for Mbappé
03 May at 16:40Monaco starlet Kilyan Mbappé is the most wanted footballer in Europe at the moment. The French winger has scored 24 goals and registered 11 assist in 38 appearances in all competitions so far this season attracting the interest of the best European clubs given that Barcelona, PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus have also shown interest in the 18-year-old.
According to Gianlucadimarzio, Manchester United have already made an opening bid for the talented winger offering Monaco € 85 million. The Ligue1 giants, however, have rejected the Red Devils offer and are said to have slapped a stunning € 120-140 million price-tag on their star.
Mbappé’s teammate Fabinho is also a transfer target of Manchester United as well as Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos.
Di Marzio also claims Manchester United have shown interest in AS Roma’s Radja Nainggolan, although they have not made any offer because the player is willing to spend another season in the Italian capital.
