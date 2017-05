Monaco starletis the most wanted footballer in Europe at the moment. The French winger has scoredattracting the interest of the best European clubs given thathave also shown interest in the 18-year-old. According to Gianlucadimarzio , Manchester United have already made an opening bid for the talented wingerThe Ligue1 giants, however, have rejected the Red Devils offer and are said to have slapped a stunning € 120-140 million price-tag on their star.Mbappé’s teammate Fabinho is also a transfer target of Manchester United as well as Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos.Di Marzio also claims Manchester United have shown interest in AS Roma’s Radja Nainggolan, although they have not made any offer because the player is willing to spend another season in the Italian capital.