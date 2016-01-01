Monaco set €60m pricetag for Man City, Barca target
27 February at 18:12It’s going to be difficult to sign Kylian M’Bappe’, if the latest reports from the Parisien (via our page) are accurate.
The French daily claims that the Monaco star - who wowed the whole world last week in a 5-3 Champions league defeat to Manchester City - will cost at least €60 million to sign him.
A recent piece from Sunsport had the price at around £50m, which is the right ballpark. They claimed that Manchester City, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund were also up for the 18-year-old.
Marca had similarly reported that M’Bappe was being tailed by Real Madrid, who were very impressed by the teenager’s Champions League heroics, the 18-year-old banging in one as Monaco have Pep Guardiola’s side a heck of a ride.
M’Bappe has also scored seven Ligue 1 goals, impressive work for his maiden full season as a professional.
The youngster drew interest from many clubs after Arsene Wenger was very complimentary of him in December, claiming that M’Bappe is “not exactly Thierry Henry...but he has similar qualities, and the future and talent is similar”.
