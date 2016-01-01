It’s going to be difficult to sign Kylian M’Bappe’, if the latest reports from the Parisien (

The French daily claims that the Monaco star - who wowed the whole world last week in a 5-3 Champions league defeat to Manchester City - will cost at least €60 million to sign him.

A recent piece from

Marca had similarly reported that M’Bappe was being tailed by Real Madrid, who were very impressed by the teenager’s Champions League heroics, the 18-year-old banging in one as Monaco have Pep Guardiola’s side a heck of a ride.

M’Bappe has also scored seven Ligue 1 goals, impressive work for his maiden full season as a professional.

The youngster drew interest from many clubs after Arsene Wenger was very complimentary of him in December, claiming that M’Bappe is “