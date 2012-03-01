Monaco are “in a good position” to nab Jordi Mboula, one of Barcelona’s most promising youngsters.

In fact, his entourage have already been to the Principality, in order to meet

The idea is that Monaco want to guarantee a place with the senior squad as of next season, something Barcelona can’t do since Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez play ahead of the young attacker.

The youngster also only has one year left on his deal with the Catalans. The 18-year-old’s

3 million clause won’t be a problem for the Ligue 1 side, who have recently earned qualification to the Champions League quarter-finals, where they play Juventus.

Still, the Granollers (Catalonia) native has been sensational this season, scoring eight Youth League goals in nine games, also toasting Borussia Dortmund’s defence in a recent match. Look, he’s already got something in common with Monaco!

) write that the 18-year-old - who is having a very strong campaign in the Youth League - is the subject of the Ligue 1 leaders’ interest.Vadim Vasilyev, the club’s vice-president, as well as sporting director Antonio Cordon.