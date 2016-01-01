Bernardo Silva could have moved to Barcelona last summer, according to reports from Spain.

The Monaco star is set to take on Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16 tomorrow night.

Le 10sport add that PSG are also interested in the 22-year-old, but also pick up on a recent report by El Mundo Deportivo, who claim that Silva was very close to signing with Barcelona last summer.

It appears that, had the Catalans been able to get rid of Arda Turan, they’d have had the cash to sign Silva.

Now, Silva is set to be much more expensive.