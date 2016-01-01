Monaco star, Real and Chelsea target could have moved to Barca last summer
14 March at 15:58Bernardo Silva could have moved to Barcelona last summer, according to reports from Spain.
The Monaco star is set to take on Manchester City in the Champions League Round of 16 tomorrow night.
Marca claimed recently that Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea were all in the race for the Portuguese midfielder, who has scored six and made as many in the current Ligue 1 campaign.
Le 10sport add that PSG are also interested in the 22-year-old, but also pick up on a recent report by El Mundo Deportivo, who claim that Silva was very close to signing with Barcelona last summer.
It appears that, had the Catalans been able to get rid of Arda Turan, they’d have had the cash to sign Silva.
Now, Silva is set to be much more expensive. Reports emerged a while back that Manchester United have an option to sign Silva, valued at €50 million but actually likely to fetch as much as €70m.
Le10sport also wrote that Silva was very interested in a move to the Bernabeu.
@edodalmonte
