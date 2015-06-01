Chelsea and Manchester United will be paying special attention to the second leg of Manchester City’s Champions League last 16 encounter against Monaco. The subject of their attention at the Stade Louis II will be Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva.





The 22-year-old has been the subject of close attention from both clubs who look set to go head to head to try to grab his signature this summer. In an interview with The Times , the player admitted that he was aware of the interest and did not rule out a possible switch to the Premier League, explaining that; “I have no idea if it’s true or not. Of course it’s nice to be associated with that kind of club but I haven’t thought a lot about it. One day I would like to play in England or Spain, in one of the best leagues in the world, but for now I’m very happy here.”

Monaco will try to overturn a 3-5 deficit after the first-leg at The Etihad stadium three weeks ago.