Fabinho is set to cost his suitors a lot of money,

The Wapping tabloid confirms that the Brazilian centre midfielder - who is known for his free kicks - wants to move to Manchester United, but will cost

63 million.

With Monaco fighting to cling to second place and failing in the Champions League, it sounds like the former full-back wants to move to a bigger club, an intention he had already made evident last summer.

Agent Jorge Mendes has been pressured by the 24-year-old to find an accommodation with Jose Mourinho. Fabinho has scored 7 goals and three assists in all competitions, and was crucial last season as Monaco upstaged PSG to win the Ligue 1 title, while also making it to the final four of the Champions League.

Also wanted by PSG, Fabinho will certainly trigger an auction, which is why Monaco have set the above asking price. It sounds like they’re ready to cash in…