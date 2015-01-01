Monaco starlet emerges as possible January target of both Chelsea and Man Utd
25 December at 09:00Manchester United and Chelsea are looking for some midfield reinforcement in the January transfer window and, according to a report of the Sun, both Premier League clubs have set sights on Monaco midfielder on Tiemoue Bakayoko.
Mourinho wants to sign the promising French midfielder in January as the Special One is looking for a long time replacement for Michael Carrick. Conte, on the other hand, has been left free to spend all the € 60 million revenues coming from Oscar’s sale and the Italian tactician has made the 22-year-old midfielder one of his priority signings for the incoming transfer window.
Bakayoko’s PSG contract runs until 2019. He has already collected 26 appearances and two goals in all competitions so far this season.
Chelsea have also set sights on Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi with Manchester City that have also been linked with welcoming the player’s services given the knee injury that will keep Ilkay Gundogan out of action for several months.
Share on