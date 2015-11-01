Monaco stars could skip next week’s Champions League clash against Juve

Monaco are on red alert as two of their stars could skip the Champions League semi-finals first leg against Juventus on Wednesday night. The Ligue1 giants sealed a 3-1 win against Toulouse on Saturday evening but Leonardo Jardim’s side had to do without two of their most brilliant stars: Tiemoue Bakayoko and Djibril Sidibé.



The French midfielder has been diagnosed with broken nose after a hard challenge of his teammate Kamil Glik during the last training session before today’s league clash.

Bakayoko, a Manchester United and Chelsea target could either skip the game or play with a protective mask.



Sidibé, 24, was also sidelined for Monaco’s 3-1 win against Toulouse and the Frenchman is almost sure that he won’t take part to Monaco’s Champions League clash against Juventus as well.



The talented left-back, in fact, suffers appendicitis and he’s not likely to recover for the incoming Champions League clash against the Serie A giants.

