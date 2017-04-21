Monaco to pip Liverpool to Belgian sensation, looked great v Man United
21 April at 17:05Monaco are very close to sealing the transfer of talented teenager Yoeri Tielemans.
The Anderlecht star has scored 18 goals in all competitions for the Belgian club side this season, and has been linked to the likes of Liverpool, Lyon and Atletico Madrid.
According to Le 10 Sport, Monaco want to replace Fabinho, who is being chased by the likes of Juventus and Manchester City. Another name is that of Tiemoue Bakayoko, who is liked by Manchester United.
Liverpool, OL and Atleti are already reported to have contacted Anderlecht over the 19-year-old, who made his Belgian Jupiler League debut when he was only 16, and has already got 13 league goals this season.
Everton fans (another club long linked with Tielemans) have reacted very well to the youngster’s performance against Manchester United yesterday, as the Red Devils limped over the line thanks to a Marcus Rashford goal.
Tielemans also has 3 Belgian caps, and is definitely one for the future.
