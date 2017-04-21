Monaco are very close to sealing the transfer of talented teenager Yoeri Tielemans.

The Anderlecht star has scored 18 goals in all competitions for the Belgian club side this season, and has been linked to the likes of Liverpool, Lyon and Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool, OL and Atleti are already reported to have contacted Anderlecht over the 19-year-old, who made his Belgian Jupiler League debut when he was only 16, and has already got 13 league goals this season.

Tielemans also has 3 Belgian caps, and is definitely one for the future.