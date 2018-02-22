Monaco: Vasilyev denies Jardim, Glik and Fabinho reports
29 March at 18:00During an interview with RMC Sport, Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has denied reports suggesting that coach Leonardo Jardim will leave the club at the end of the season. Indeed, he also downplayed rumours that key players such as Fabinho and Kamil Glik intend to move on during this summer’s transfer window. Here is what he had to say:
“I heard the rumours about Jardim, Glik and Fabinho yesterday. That such rumours should be spread two or three days before a cup final seems strange to me. Still, everyone works in their own way. I can assure you that we do not work like that. We are all focused on the final, including the players.”
Jardim has persistently been linked with Premier League sides such as Chelsea and Arsenal, who are both expected to have vacancies to fill come the end of the campaign, while Glik is said to be a target for Serie A club Lazio as they seek a replacement for Inter bound Stefan de Vrij. Meanwhile, PSG are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Fabinho, despite Vasilyev’s swift denial.
