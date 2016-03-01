Monaco are negotiating with PSG over Kylian M’Bappe, but the two sides have not reached an agreement yet.

M’Bappe is set to move to the French capital according to numerous reports, with Monaco set to agree on a colossal

180 million, plus Moura.

Moura is considered to be very promising, but has never quite turned out despite scoring 32 Ligue 1 goals since 2013.

It turns out, in fact, that fellow Liverpool target Presnel Kimpembe is on Monaco’s wishlist, alongside Adrien Rabiot and Javier Pastore.

There is one name above all, however: that of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal target Julian Draxler.

The German player only recently returned to training after being given more time off because of his participation in the Confederations Cup.

however, it turns out that the Parisian side is offering Lucas Moura as part of the deal, but the Liverpool target is not liked enough at the Louis II Stadium.