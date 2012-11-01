Juventus star Mario Lemina could end up leaving Turin this summer, according to a report from

The Turinese paper reveals that the former Marseille man is slipping down the hierarchy in Turin, with the likes of Stefano Sturaro and new signing Tomas Rincon ahead of him.

Crystal Palace, Watford, Monaco and Marseille are all after him. It appears, according to TS, that Lemina could have left in winter to go to Crystal Palace, in a three-way deal which would have seen Roma get Daniele Baselli and Juventus nab Leandro Paredes.

Apparently, Giallorossi Coach Luciano Spalletti put a stop to it.

Juventus are willing to sell, too, but for a price they want, namely

20 million. They bought out Lemina’s contract - he had previously been there on loan from Marseille - for

9 million from Marseille.

Lemina has only made 13 Serie A starts in two seasons, and can only add twelve appearances as a sub. He’s scored two goals and made one assist. Having started the current campaign on the teamsheet, he has since found himself being sat more and more, and has also missed time due to injury.