Thomas Lemar “wanted to go to Arsenal and Liverpool”, Monaco claim.

Speaking to Russian outlet TASS, vice-president Vadim Vasilyev says that the winger was really interested in the Premier League sides.

This contradicts what Arsene Wenger said yesterday, the French Coach claiming that the 21-year-old had turned down an €100 million offer.

“It was not easy. Thomas wanted to go to Arsenal and to Liverpool, but we had discussions and we took a communal decision so that he could stay here,” Vasilyev told TASS.

“ He is a very important player for us. We could not have sold him, it would have affected the entire team and the individuals.”

Also wanted by Liverpool, Lemar was the subject of a stunning €

Lemar scored 16 goals over the last two seasons for the Principality side, and was part of the Monaco side that made the Champions League semi-finals last season

The 21-year-old recently slammed in a beauty for France in a 4-0 demolition of Holland.

80 million offer from the Reds, along with Divock Origi, who was not liked by the Ligue 1 champions.