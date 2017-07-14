Monaco won’t sell Fabinho and Thomas Lemar, if the latest statements from the club’s hierarchy is right.

Speaking to the French press last night, vice-president Vadim Vasyliev confirmed that

Recent reports indicated that, in order to keep the side competitive enough for star player Kylian M’Bappe.

Fabinho, known for his great free kicks, had his father tell the press last season that he had a soft spot for Manchester City.

"We have talked to Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal ... We have even been approached by Barcelona, but it didn't go any further,” he said.

"We like Manchester United and the work of Mourinho, but we have a little soft spot for City," he added.

Lemar, for his part, has been the subject of numerous offers from Arsenal,but all offers for the

@EdoDalmonte

Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev: "Fabinho and [Thomas] Lemar are essential players and they will stay with us." — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) July 26, 2017