Roma have made it all but official: Monchi is set to become the Giallorossi's sporting director.



The Serie A club published a video of the Sevilla man landing in the capital today, though there is no official news as yet of his investiture.



In fact, the Spaniard could be present at the Olimpico this evening, as Roma face Pescara. He is set to replace Walter Sabatini, who left the club a few months ago, ceding his place temporarily to Frederic Massara.



One of the most cunning directors of the age, Monchi has been able to turn a number of cheap buys like Daniel Alves, Carlos Bacca, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Julio Baptista and Aleix Vidal into very lucrative sales.



This season, Sevilla have gone as far as to keep pace with the leaders for a number of months, something unheard of for the Rojiblancos in the last few years, with Real Madrid and Barcelona taking over in earnest and only ceding ground to Atletico Madrid.

