Monchi believes the market has gone crazy because of Neymar
03 April at 13:55Roma's sporting director, Monchi, spoke to the Spanish media outlet L'Esportiu about Roma's encounter with Barcelona, as well as Neymar's impact on the transfer market.
"Barcelona the favourites? Yes. With their football, history, tradition and experience, they are built to win Champions League every year.
"If Di Francesco will put someone on marking Messi? I have no idea, I'll talk to the coach during the trip to Barcelona. I don't think we'll do something special on Messi, but as I said, I'm not sure yet.
"If football has gone crazy? No, the transfer market has gone crazy. After Neymar, the market changed and it makes no sense. I'm referring to the transfer of Neymar to PSG for €222m, of course. Starting from that day, the market has gone crazy and teams are asking for a lot even for less-qualified players. Sooner or later the market will go back to normal."
