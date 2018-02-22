Around Christmas time, no one had really taken much notice of Roma’s flying Turk Cengiz Under. Fast-forward three months and after some scintillating performances for the Giallorossi, some of Europe’s premier clubs are now taking notice.



Or rather, some Premier League clubs are taking notice with both Manchester City and Arsenal understood to be among his admirers.



Having brought the 20-year-old to the Italian capital for just €14M last summer, Roma Sporting Director, Monchi, has absolutely no intention of losing his young star and told the Italian media recently that; “He is an important player and one that still has to mature.”



There’s no doubt he’s maturing fast and his five goals since the turn of the year are testament to this fact. He has been one of the main protagonists behind the clubs resurgence in 2018 after a disappointing end to 2017.



Every summer it seems that I Lupi lose some of their big players, Monchi is adamant that Under will not be one of them this year.