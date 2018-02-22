Speaking to Cadena Cope, Spanish sporting director Monchi said that the Croatian would be perfect for his Giallorossi, though to what extent he was being serious or realistic is up for debate.



The midfielder - one Liga goal this season - has been linked to Manchester United, City and rivals Arsenal too.

The Lupi’s new director had worked for a long time at Sevilla before, discovering Rakitic and signing him for a measly

Monchi was asked who the ideal addition would be for Roma, beyond a certain Lionel Messi.

“Beyond Messi, I think that Ivan Rakitic would be perfect for Roma, he’s having an excellent season at Barcelona.

“There are so many great players at Barcelona that it would be any sporting director’s dream. Choosing one would be difficult.”

Could a move materialize if Roma are able to get some money in the kitty? With goalkeeper Alisson being chased left, right and centre (Real Madrid, Liverpool, PSG, Chelsea…), they could find money for a Rakitic, that’s for sure...

€ 2.5M, before selling him on to Barcelona for a lot more (€18m) - a signature move for Monchi.