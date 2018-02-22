On the game: "I believe in it. It will not be easy but we have to believe. We must have the confidence in order to pull it off."



On Barcelona: "Against Barcelona, we felt less trust than this match. I think it's even harder now but we have to try."



On Sean Cox: "The Roma jersey in honour of Sean Cox? The club must stay close to the Liverpool fan because we are all human beings."



On Sevilla: "It's a completely different situation to the semi-finals I've experienced with Sevilla. I used to live as a fan in Seville. Here, I'm more professional and I'm proud to work for Roma."

On a potential spot in the final: "Going to Kiev would be a dream."

Roma's sports director, Monchi, spoke to Premium Sport in the pre-match ahead of the semi-final return leg against Liverpool at the Olimpico.