Monchi furious with referee after Champions League exit
02 May at 23:22Roma's sporting director, Monchi, attacked the referee after his side's Champions League exit against Liverpool, feeling hard done by.
"The referee changed everything. At Anfield, Liverpool got away with offside goals and today we should've had two penalties, one of which should've been a red card as well. I think it's time to raise my voice.
"Congratulations to Liverpool but there are things that need to be analyzed here. It's the most important competition for clubs and there is no VAR. It's true that VAR can be wrong but it certainly doesn't happen as often. I don't know why UEFA don't want it.
"Bayern-Roma in the final with the VAR? It's funny but maybe it's true. Nevertheless, congratulations to Liverpool," Monchi concluded.
The Merseyside club advancing on the stunning aggregate score of 7-6, having beaten Roma 5-2 in the first leg, while the latter won 4-2 today.
