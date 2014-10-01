Monchi: If Roma wanted to sell Dzeko to Chelsea...

Prior to Roma’s visit to Verona, sporting director Monchi spoke with Premium Sport for his weekly TV interview. In his first such event since the close of the transfer window, the Spaniard attempted to bring clarity to the Edin Dzeko situation, and addressed speculation about manager Eusebio di Francesco’s job security.



ON WHETHER OR NOT THE CLOSE OF THE TRANSFER WINDOW BROUGHT CALM TO THE TEAM:

I think the team has done a good job of ignoring the news about the market. But for the serenity of the team, it's better that the market is finished.



WAS DZEKO PERSUADED TO STAY BY HIS FAMILY OR THE TEAM: I think everything has influenced him. If Edin wanted to leave, he would have left. And if Rome wanted we would have sold.



ON DI FRANCESCO’S STANDING WITHIN THE ORGANIZATION:

We are 100% convinced of our coach. After 7 games without victories nobody is happy with himself, me first.