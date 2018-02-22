Real and liverpool hope as Roma open door to Alisson exit
04 April at 13:55AS Roma sporting director Monchi has opened up about the futures of Alessandro Florenzi and club goalkeeper Alisson.
The 25-year-old Alisson has emerged as one of the world's most reliable goalkeepers during his stint at the giallorossi and Florenzi has arguably been the club's most consistent performer in recent times. Impressive showings from both the players in recent times has attracted interest from bigger European, especially Real Madrid.
And giallorossi sporting director Monchi has opened about the club's plans for Florenzi and Alisson. In an interview that the former Sevilla sporting director gave to Sky Sports, Monchi said: "In my head I see Alisson and Florenzi to be a part of the Roma future."
"But we must also understand that what they think of the club. I've always been talking to Alessandro, he loves Rome and he wants to stay here. Then we just have to agree to move forward together."
Alisson's current deal at the club runs out in the summer of 2019 and quite the same is the case with Florenzi's contract at the capital city based club.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments