Monchi reaffirms faith in record signing Schick

Patrik Schick was infamously at the forefront of one of last summer’s most protracted transfer sagas, as he eventually completed a record-breaking move from Sampdoria to Roma. Having been linked with Juventus before they opted to pull out of a deal on medical grounds, he was unable to take revenge on the Bianconeri when the two sides met on Saturday night.



However, Giallorossi sporting director Monchi reaffirmed his faith in the Czech striker during an interview with the club’s in-house television channel: “We must not just look at the last game. I am convinced that Schick will score a lot of important goals for Roma. Focusing on one match and deciding he has failed will do no good for anyone.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)