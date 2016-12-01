Monchi release transfer update on Juve and Liverpool target

Roma Sporting Director Monchi was interviewed by RAI Sport before the Coppa Italia fixture between the Giallorossi and Torino in Rome's Stadio Olimpico.



Monchi was asked about the rumoured interest in Roma player Emerson Palmieri from Juventus and Liverpool to which he replied that: "We have a lot of confidence in him, You will have to ask Juventus directors about their interest. We are happy because he is more and more ready.Today he starts for the first time in many months, we're happy to have him back."



The former Sevilla Sporting Director was then asked about the upcoming transfer window stating that: "We have to focus on our matches and then when the window opens we will talk with our coach and see what happens. Berardi? We have great players in that role. Today we have a squad that is ready and we don't need anyone in this role."





Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)