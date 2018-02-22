Monchi reveals how Roma reacted to Champions League exit
06 May at 21:23
Roma's sporting director Monchi spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the Giallorossi's encounter with Cagliari.
"The renewal of Florenzi? It is not true that there is an economic problem, we have not even sat down to negotiate yet. We decided to wait until the end of the season and then we will talk about it. For us, he is an important player, both on and off the field, he grew up in Rome and also represents the future.
"Dzeko off the market this summer? Edin has never been on the market. He has a two-year contract with us and we are happy that he stays here."
Go to comments