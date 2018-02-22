Roma's sporting director Monchi spoke to Premium Sport ahead of the Giallorossi's encounter with Cagliari.

"The renewal of Florenzi? It is not true that there is an economic problem, we have not even sat down to negotiate yet. We decided to wait until the end of the season and then we will talk about it. For us, he is an important player, both on and off the field, he grew up in Rome and also represents the future.

"Dzeko off the market this summer? Edin has never been on the market. He has a two-year contract with us and we are happy that he stays here."

"The exit from the Champions League with Liverpool was bad, we did everything to turn it around, but now we have to forget. We are competing for a Champions League spot next season and it is important to focus on this aspect. Next year, we want to try again.