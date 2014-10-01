AS Roma sporting director Monchi has revealed the club’s transfer plans for the upcoming winter transfer window.

The giallorossi sustained a rather painful 1-0 loss at the hands of Scudetto rivals Juventus yesterday in the Serie A as an early Medhi Benatia goal proved enough for the Old Lady pick up all three points in an all-important clash in Turin. Roma are now fourth in the league, seven behind table-topping Napoli.

Following the loss, Monchi was asked about the club’s plans for the transfer window. He said:

Roma’s next game sees Eusebio di Francesco’s host Sassuolo on Saturday, as they will look to regain their grip inside the top four.

"Tomorrow we celebrate Christmas. When we start the market we talk about it. But I do not think we'll have to look for solutions outside, because I think the solutions are inside the team. We have done a lot of things well today and we will continue on our path ".