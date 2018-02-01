Roma have confirmed that they weren’t that interested in Daley Blind.

The Dutch utility man has lost his starting place at Manchester United, and recent reports by Sky Italia had his representatives offering him to Roma.

The Giallorossi lost Emerson Palmieri to Chelsea, and were rumoured to be interested in a loan deal for the Dutchman.

Sporting director Monchi has come out to deny the reports, however:

It looked like the 27-year-old (who made 35 EPL appearances two seasons ago under Louis Van Gaal) wanted to move to Italy, too, but his father Danny brought everyone back down to earth when he said that Jose Mourinho wouldn’t be keep to lose his versatile player.

"Italy would be an interesting choice for him, but Manchester United is a huge club that doesn't need to sell players and doesn't need the money”, Blind told LaRoma24 yesterday.

"Mourinho wants to keep this group together. Maybe if we had a few days, a week perhaps [a deal would be possible], but we've only got a few hours, so it's really very difficult."

"We started to hear something about Emerson before the transfer window opened."Blind was one of many names, he was offered and we evaluated him."We concluded he wasn’t a player suited to us, not least for financial reasons."