Monchi: "Salah-Ünder? It's not fair to compare them, we will need balance"
24 April at 20:34Monchi, Roma's sporting director, spoke to the Premium Sport ahead of the Champions League clash between his side and Liverpool at Anfield.
On the game: "We are in a very difficult moment because we have the desire to do something important but we need balance. Today, we will need an important attitude and mentality. It's also important two remember that this a two-legged tie."
On Salah-Under comparisons: "It's not fair to compare them. Cengiz is just getting on the big stage of football, Momo is already a complete player."
On his work: "It's been said many times that I'm a special man. I like to upload a lot on social media, because the fans come closer to the club. The Roma fans deserve attention. Maybe this team can become one with a mentality closer to constant success, that is my dream and job."
