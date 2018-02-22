"Beating Lazio would mean a perfect week for us. However, it will not be easy because they will want to redeem themselves in this derby after the defeat in the Europa League. For me, this race is as important as the one against Barcelona.

"It's a very important match for qualifying for the next year's Champions League, we have to forget what we did last Tuesday and concentrate only on the derby. I'm glad that Lazio is right there because it keeps the tension high.

"Dzeko recovered after failing to go to Chelsea? Once we decided not to sell him to Chelsea, he had to work mentally but it was easy because he is a great professional. He immediately focused on Roma and we are seeing the best Dzeko of the season.

"Marotta said that we must unify the refereeing method throughout Europe? I am a defender of VAR that I believe is also necessary in the Champions League. On this, I agree with Marotta and Agnelli."

Roma's sporting director Monchi spoke to Mediaset ahead of the Rome derby.