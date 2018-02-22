"We are in a difficult moment, the result is not good. It is true that up until the last ten minutes, we were dead, eliminated. We have a slight chance, it is difficult but we have to take this slight chance to repeat what we did against Barcelona.

"I trust my team, I know it's very complicated. However, they know we have already done it and they will be ready for 90 minutes at the Olimpico. It is difficult to find explanations, in the first 20 minutes the team did what they had to do. After Mané's first chance, we disappeared and against such a team, it is difficult to change the moment.

"We can't stop, we must have trust and believe it. The fans will be with us and I insist, 90 minutes at the Olimpico for anyone is tough."