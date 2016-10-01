Monchi working to put together the post-Džeko Roma
22 January at 15:05Roma are now resigned to losing star striker Edin Džeko to reigning Premier League champions Chelsea, and have already started working on several different ways of replacing him.
Sporting director Monchi and coach Eusebio Di Francesco are weighing up the possibility of giving Patrik Schick a chance to impress in his preferred central role. With that in mind, the Giallorossi are working on two targets currently plying their trade in the Dutch Eredivisie: Ajax star Hakim Ziyech and Steven Berghuis of Feyenoord.
Both of them are capable of playing in a wide role, which would leave the Czech striker space to stake his claim for a starting spot in the long-term. Meanwhile, according to Leggo, Domenico Berardi and Michy Batshuayi are also considered potential replacements for the Bosnian hitman.
However, reports from today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport suggest Monchi has no interest in signing a centre-forward this month and will focus all of his efforts on securing a new right winger.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
