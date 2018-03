The world of Italian football is in mourning once again today after it was announced that former Atalanta, Fiorentina, Napoli and Torino coach Emiliano Mondonico has died of cancer.



The 71-year-old had been ill for some time despite making appearances on TV shows such as Domenica Sportiva, where he was a regular studio guest.



As a player he wore the shirts of Cremonese, Torino and Atalanta and he was a well-respected figure within Italian football.

All of us at Calciomercato.com would like to send our deepest sympathies to his family.





Ciao Mondo, ci mancherai. pic.twitter.com/keuAsvBjHQ — Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) March 29, 2018