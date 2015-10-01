Monica Somma supports Dybala: 'There is only one n. 10' (Pics)

Monica Somma is a Paulo Dybala fan as she supports him very much so. The journalist and Juventus TV presenter posted a picture of herself as she was doing the Dybala Mask celebration. She also wrote that there is only "one n.10" as she was talking about the young Argentine striker. Dybala hasn't been doing very good of late but at least he has Somma's support... . You can view some pictures of Monica Somma in our gallery section, right here on Calciomercato.com.



