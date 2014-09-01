Milan coach Vincenzo Montella was relieved to have got back to winning ways after this afternoon’s 2-1 win over Udinese. The tactician spoke to reporters after the game and began by stating that; “It was a hard-fought victory but deserved. I liked the player’s attitude although we were a little distracted after conceding the goal to Udinese. We need to concentrate more”.



He added that; “We are in good physical shape and the team is yet to fulfil its full potential. These are the sort of matches that we need to win this season. It was an important victory and I will try to maximise the whole squad over the season”.



When asked about how his new purchases were settling in he explained that; “We were aware of how efficient Kessie can be and he has shown this already. Andre Silva meanwhile, still has to be fully integrated into the squad”.