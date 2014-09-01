Milan boss Vincenzo Montella spoke to Premium Sport after seeing his side humbled 4-1 by Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico this afternoon.



He began by stating that; “This is a bad defeat and there are many negative things to mull over. We did not have the mental strength to react and everyone wanted to solve the problem by themselves. This defeat hurts and we have to put it right next time out. Lazio proved there are ahead of us, Italian football never forgives and we must do more”.



When asked about his team selection, Montella explained that; “Today I considered this to be the best team. Cutrone was on form and Calhanoglu was not 100 per cent after the international break. The team must grow and I have to rotate the squad”.



When asked about the poor performance of captain Leonardo Bonucci, Montella refused to single out the blame on any individual preferring to state that; “The weak point was the team. It was not balanced and aggressive enough”.