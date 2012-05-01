Montella admits AC Milan will have higs and lows

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella held a press conference onSaturday afternoon on the eve of the rossoneri Serie A clash against Udinese. Here’s what he had to say about the game and the future of the season.



“I am happy to back in Genoa, I am almost excited when I have to face Sampdoria”, the former blucerchiati boss said.



“It will be a tough test, we must be quick and every well organized because Samp are tactically very strong. They always defend very well so it will be vital to have depth and width.”



“We will play one game every three games so I’ll have to rotate a bit, but I will always line-up the best XI I can, I don’t know how many players I’ll rotate.”



“Of course we will have highs and lows because we are a new team with young players, we need to improve tactically. We have taken the right path, now we need consistency.”

