Montella confirms AC Milan star will start against Atalanta after lengthy lay-off

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella released a press conference of Friday afternoon on the eve of the crucial Serie A tie against Atalanta. The Italian tactician confirmed a rossoneri star will make return to action after a lengthy lay-off.



“We’ve missed Montolivo a lot, but he’s fit now and could play from the first minute tomorrow although I don’t know if he’ll manage to play the whole game”, Montella said.

The Italian playmaker picked up a knee injury at the beginning of the season and has only played eight games in the current campaign.



“Atalanta are an example for many Serie A clubs”, Montella added.



“They have a great organization and Gasperini is doing an amazing job. They are ahead of us in the table but I hope they will be distracted by the stadium and their new anthem.”



“We are fit but some of the lads are a bit anxious and we have to remain positive. We have to be relaxed and think of winning every challenge tomorrow.”

