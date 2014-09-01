Montella confirms that he will use a turnover for tomorrow's game

Here is what Milan coach Vincenzo Montella had to say to the press ahead of their game tomorrow in the Europa league: "Lazio? It was a bad defeat but let's move on. I see a squad that wants to do better, I want to see a reaction. New additions? I think we can play with different systems like the 3-5-2 or the 4-3-3. Kalinic? He is growing and he is a player who knows how to attack the open spaces. Squad? You need a full team to have success. Bonaventura? He works hard as he is also gaining his form back. Similar to Kalinic and Romagnoli, we have to be patient as we have many games coming up".



"Kessie? Franck, like the others, did not perform like in his first games for us. We won 6 games out of 7 as I hope to continue like this. If we lose once every 7 games then this means that we could get the second place in the standings (laughing). Austria Vienna? They are very organized. The Europa league is important for us since Milan are now back in Europe. Suso? There aren't many players out there like him. He can play on the wings or closer to the striker too. Rodriguez? He won't play tomorrow since he played a lot recently".