Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella claims that new signing Gerard Deulofeu has "infinite talent", and that the club is considering getting rid of M'Baye Niang.

Speaking in today's presser, the Coach wasn't sure about whether the former Everton winger would be called up for Wednesday's Coppa Italia game against Juventus, but was otherwise very happy with the club's new signing:

“[Deulofeu] is a player I know very well, I’ve been watching him for a long time,” Montella confirmed (via Pianeta Milan).

“He has infinite talent, but he has yet to express it fully. It’ll be one of my tasks to find out why , seeing as he’s a very strong player.

“We signed him so that he could play. His impact has been really good, his approach too.

“We’ll see how he feels from a physical perspective, he wants to show people what he’s made of”.



On M'Baye Niang, Montella confirmed that Milan were considering sending him to another club, with Premier League clubs like Everton and West Ham, as well as the likes of Genoa and Torino, interested.

“The truth is that the club is evaluating the opportunity of changing teams.

“He won’t be called up, so that he can be left alone and calm to decide with the club.

“He’s always been within normal parameters, he’s sometimes comes close to exceeding them, but he hasn’t.

“He will always get the consideration from me that a Milan player deserves”.