Montella expected to be named Sevilla manager

Vincenzo Montella is soon expected to return to work as a coach, this time in La Liga at Sevilla.



The former Milan coach convinced the executive committee from the Andalusian club that he’s the right man for the job. According to the Spanish site Eldesmarque.com, the only gulf between the two parties and a contract are economic details. Once they are agreed upon, Montella will be the new coach of Sevilla .



Still under contract with Milan until 2019, the Rossoneri would save 9 million euros should Montella accept a contract elsewhere.



Expected to join Montella in Sevilla is former club midfielder, and Milan youth product, Enzo Maresca. The current assistant of Ascoli is expected to become Montella’s vice in Spain.

